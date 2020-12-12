FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - NYT
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 12, 2020 04:24
WASHINGTON - The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity.
