The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 antibody given to Trump

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 03:51
The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued emergency use authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody therapy, an experimental treatment given to US President Donald Trump that he said helped cure him of the disease.
The FDA said the monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, should be administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19. https://bit.ly/3kTd6fR
This includes those who are 65 years of age or older or who have certain chronic medical conditions.
The agency said the antibodies are not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19. A benefit of casirivimab and imdevimab treatment has not been shown in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. 


Tags Donald Trump Coronavirus Antibodies
IDF strikes Hamas targets in response to Saturday night rocket fire
Trump seeks appeal of PA ruling against effort to reject mail-in ballot
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 03:50 AM
Brazil registers 376 coronavirus deaths on Saturday
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 02:52 AM
Al Qaeda in North Africa names new leader to succeed Droukdel
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 02:47 AM
IDF arrests two people crossing perimeter fence from Gaza to Israel
UK records 19,875 new COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 06:23 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 57.7 million, death toll at 1,375,170
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 06:22 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 763 new cases diagnosed on Friday, 121 intubated
Russia ready to provide other countries with Sputnik V coronavirus vaccin
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 04:12 PM
Tigray rebels say nine civilians killed in Ethiopian attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 01:06 PM
Israel's Bank Hapoalim signs agreement with Dubai Intl. Financial Center
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 10:49 AM
Ethiopia denies talks on conflict after African Union names envoys
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 09:31 AM
Rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, at least 3 killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 09:08 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,964 to 902,528 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 06:37 AM
Mexico adds 6,426 confirmed coronavirus cases, 719 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 04:44 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by