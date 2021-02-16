The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Federal lawsuit accuses Trump of conspiracy to incite Capitol riot

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 17:43
A Democratic lawmaker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing former President Donald Trump and lawyer Rudolph Giuliani of conspiring to incite a violent riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.
The lawsuit was filed by Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, in US District Court in Washington.
"The insurrection was the result of a carefully orchestrated plan by Trump, Giuliani and extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, all of whom shared a common goal of employing intimidation, harassment and threats to stop the certification of the Electoral College," according to a lawyers' statement.
US urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 05:48 PM
Suspected Islamists kill 10 people with knives, machetes in Congo
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 05:10 PM
Moderna expects to supply second 100 mln vaccine doses to US by May-end
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 05:05 PM
Gov't to meet Tuesday night regarding unclear 'urgent' security issue
Germany cautions Iran against blocking IAEA inspections
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 04:36 PM
Special ed programs in Jerusalem to end at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to snow
UK says attack on coalition forces in Iraq was outrageous and unacceptable
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 03:55 PM
S. Africa plans to share AstraZeneca vaccine with other African countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 03:27 PM
Nature risks insurance fund prepares Israeli farmers for expected storm
One-month-old baby rescued after being left in locked vehicle
A-G recommends against disqualifying Labor candidate
Iran rejects acts against Iraqi security, denies any ties to Erbil attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 01:35 PM
Prime suspect in rape of 10-year-old connects himself to the act - report
East J'lem residents suspected of hate crime against Jewish individual
Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 10:54 AM
