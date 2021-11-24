Female soldiers were reportedly pimped out to prisoners at Israel's Gilboa Prison to satisfy their sexual needs, warden Freddy Ben Sheetrit claimed and Walla reported.

Ben Sheetrit stressed that he was not warden at the time this happened.

The admission was made as part of Ben Sheetrit's overall testimony regarding the escape of six Palestinian security prisoners from Gilboa Prison.

During this testimony, the warden claimed that Israeli Prison Services (IPS) head Katy Perry had made him a scapegoat for the entire incident.

Speaking to the government's investigation committee into the escape, Ben Sheetrit, on the verge of tears, said that he was marked as responsible for the prison break from the start.

Gilboa Prison. What went wrong? (credit: FLASH90)

"She asked [Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev] to fire me before the circumstances of the prison break were even investigated," he said.

This is a developing story.