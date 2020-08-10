Finance Ministry agrees to reimburse doctors in cases of quarantine

Finance Ministry and doctors agreed on a solution for the salary dispute which had been caused by the ongoing argument over quarantine payments.Initially, health care workers were not paid for days spent in quarantine. However, this new agreement has made it so the nature of their work will not damage their salary. "I am glad an agreement could be reached with the healthcare workers and their various groups," Finance Minister Israel Katz said. "These are the people at the front of the battle with the coronavirus and it is our duty to make sure we give them the right conditions so that they can succeed in their task and let them save lives."