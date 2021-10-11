Fire breaks out at Lebanon's Zahrani oil facility

A large fire broke out in one of the tanks containing benzene at the Al-Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.
The cause of the fire is as of yet unknown. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to additional tanks.
The Lebanese Army worked to evacuate people from the area near the oil facility amid concerns of the fire spreading or causing an explosion.
On Sunday, Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad announced that the electrical network in the country had returned to normal operation after totally crashing after fuel from the Lebanese Army was provided to the Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani power plants.
In August, about 30 people were killed and about 80 were injured after a fuel tank exploded in the Akkar region of northern Lebanon.