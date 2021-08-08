Fire breaks out in West Bank settlement, residents evacuated

A fire broke out in the Alfei Menashe settlement in the West Bank on Sunday, according to Israeli media.The settlement's first line of houses were already evacuated, with more evacuations being considered. Four firefighting planes are on the scene as Israel Fire and Rescue Services firefighters tend to the fire engulfing the area.According to the reports, the aircrafts were rushed to the area as the fire is approaching a grove near the settlement.Several fires broke out across Israel over the last week in Israeli mountainous areas such as Jerusalem and the Gilboa mountain range. Israel is currently in the midst of another heatwave.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.