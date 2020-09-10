Fire erupts in Beirut port area, following massive blast last month

The army said it was not immediately clear why the oil and tires had erupted in flames and said it was sending helicopters to help bring the fire under control. Television footage showed a helicopter dropping water on the blaze.

The blaze erupted in the duty-free zone of the port, sending a huge column of smoke above a city still traumatized by the explosion on Aug. 4 that killed about 190 people and injured 6,000 people.

#BREAKING #Lebanon Fire in the port again in Fire in the port again in #Beirut . This is from my car. Its confirmed that a warehouse containing oil and tires is burning. pic.twitter.com/Xdy970lVmB September 10, 2020

The head of Lebanon 's Red Cross, George Kettaneh, said there was no fear of another explosion as a result of the flames and said there were no injuries, although he said there were some people suffering from shortness of breath as a result.

Television footage showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze in an area surrounded by the mangled remains of warehouses that were destroyed in the explosion last month.