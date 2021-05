The fires are large, but contained, the regional council noted.

Most of Israel has experienced a heat wave that was set to break Monday afternoon, Maariv reported.

The fire brigade's Information and Population Training Branch advised citizens not to light any fires in open areas and to follow its safety instructions.

Firefighters have been working to put out a number of fires that broke out in the Kiryat Malachi area in southern Israel on Monday, the Kiryat Malachi and Be’er Tuviya Regional Council reported.