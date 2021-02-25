First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Honduras from Israel

Honduras received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Israel on Thursday, Honduran Health Minister Alba Consuelo Flores said.Israel gave “a limited quantity” of COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority and a few countries, the Prime Minister’s Office said Tuesday. Honduras and Guatemala, the latter of which has an embassy in Jerusalem, are among the countries that received donated vaccine doses from Israel, diplomatic sources confirmed.The Czech Republic will also get doses of the vaccine, they said. The Czech cabinet on Tuesday authorized the opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.In light of Israel’s status as the leading country in the world at vaccinating its population against COVID-19, many countries have asked Israel for aid with their vaccine supply, the PMO said.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering donating vaccines to a country with which it does not have diplomatic relations in exchange for normalization, Army Radio reported earlier this week.As Israel began its vaccine rollout late last year, some activists and foreign media outlets criticized Israel for not including the Palestinians, arguing that under international law, Israel is the “occupying power” and must vaccinate them.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Israel, has pointed out that the internationally recognized Oslo Accords state that the PA is responsible for its population’s healthcare, including vaccinations.Regardless of legal matters, the government has already sent thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccines to the PA and facilitated the entry of Russian donations of the Sputnik V vaccines.Last week, Netanyahu said Israel and the Palestinians were “in one epidemiological range.”“We have a clear interest that we don’t want illnesses and sick people to pass through our borders from the Palestinian Authority and Gaza,” he told Army Radio.