20-year-old Musa Hasuna, 30-year-olds Mohammad Massari and Ayoub Hasuna, 24-year-old Mohammad Hasuna and 25-year-old Mahmed Elaour were charged with arson, assembly, sale and carrying of a weapon, use of firearms and obstruction of a police officer respectively.

Five Lod residents were indicted by the Central District Attorney's Office on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the riots which occurred in the mixed city during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, according to Ynet.