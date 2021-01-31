Flight of Israelis approved to land in Ben-Gurion from NY

A small group of Israelis was approved by a government committee to land in Ben-Gurion Airport on Saturday night, Ynet reported. The flight, a United Airlines one, UA91, was permitted to take off from New York towards Israel.announced that two flights carrying stranded Israelis will take off towards Ben-Gurion airport on Monday. These rescue flights are meant for Israelis who flew abroad and found themselves stuck overseas when the airport shut down. Some flew not for leisure, but medical treatments. Others were not so successful. On Wednesday, it was reported that several cancer patients were scheduled to fly to Austria for treatments, but were denied access due to the airport closure. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior ministers decided that anyone wishing to cross Israel's borders would require special permission.This is the second instance where a flight with Israelis was approved to land at Ben-Gurion Airport, at first glance, appearing to violate the government-mandated closure for passenger flights which was enacted on Monday. The restrictions are supposed to last for fourteen days. Earlier on Saturday evening, Israir, an Israeli airline company, finally
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} The country was sealed off to prevent variants of the coronavirus from getting in. Particularly, the three mutations that have not yet been discovered in Israel. "It would be advisable for us to shut down, or at least limit as much as possible the air traffic," Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunotherapy laboratory at Bar-Ilan University told The Jerusalem Post last week. "We are counting on vaccines." What he is referring to specifically is the fear that the variants could counteract Israel's mass vaccination program.