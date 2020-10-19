Flood breaks out in Jerusalem coronavirus hotel

A flood of hot water broke out on the fifth floor of a coronavirus hotel in Jerusalem early Monday morning, witnesses told The Jerusalem Post.The flood broke out on the fifth floor of the Jerusalem Gate hotel, which is being used to isolate patients who have contracted the coronavirus but cannot isolate at home.Though the water was not particularly deep, it was hot, and video of the incident depicted steam created from the heat.Due to coronavirus restrictions, aid workers couldn't be sent to the hotel to deal with the flood, as everyone there is in quarantine. The patients in the hotel were forced to help stop the flood themselves, witnesses told the Post.