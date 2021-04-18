Following the tragic death of Osher Deri from a surprise dairy allergy in a kosher meat restaurant on Wednesday, Rishon Lezion mayor Raz Kinstlich announced the installment of Epinephrine injector depositories in all food establishments in the city, N12 reported.They will also be installed in lifeguard stations on the beaches of Rishon Lezion, as well as youth centers, country clubs, and local pools, the report continued.Deri died tragically on Wednesday after eating what appeared to be a dairy dessert at a kosher meat restaurant in Rosh Pina.She was taken to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed, where she passed away.The restaurant has since closed, and the owners and staff are under investigation for negligent actions that may have led to her death.