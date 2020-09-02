Former Bayit Yehudi MK joins Likud: Natural home of religious Zionism

"I am very happy that Shuli Mualem, a former MK and one of the important activists of religious Zionism, is joining Likud in a natural way. The Likud is the home of religious Zionism, the home of believers in the Land of Israel and it is your home," said Netanyahu.

Mualem thanked Netanyahu, saying "The Likud is the natural home of religious Zionism, of people in the ideological right. I feel that in these days, when the people of Israel are worried for their health and economy, there is much work to do to fix the world and to bring the State of Israel to its place and I feel that the place to do this is in the Likud."

Former Bayit Yehudi MK Shuli Mualem joined the Likud Party on Wednesday in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud Director-General Zuri Siso.