Israelis react to formation of new change gov't





הלייב שהעברתי מרגע שבו הוכרז "עלה בידי", כשהיינו לצידי כמה עשרות חברים ממחאת בלפור, שהגיעו בסה"כ לחגוג איתי רגע אישי, שהפך לאומי.

איזו קפיצה עשינו הערב. וואו. כשהאישי פוגש את הלאומי. לא יכולתי לייחל למתנת יומולדת גדולה יותר מ"עלה בידי", עלה בידנו.הלייב שהעברתי מרגע שבו הוכרז "עלה בידי", כשהיינו לצידי כמה עשרות חברים ממחאת בלפור, שהגיעו בסה"כ לחגוג איתי רגע אישי, שהפך לאומי.איזו קפיצה עשינו הערב. וואו. https://t.co/G5vxWxjHNY June 2, 2021 She captured the celebration on a live Facebook feed in what she said was a "personal moment, which became national," when a few friends came to celebrate her birthday and the new coalition was announced. "When the personal meets the national. I could not have wished for a bigger birthday present," Barlev tweeted.She captured the celebration on a live Facebook feed in what she said was a "personal moment, which became national," when a few friends came to celebrate her birthday and the new coalition was announced.

"What a jump we made tonight. Wow," she wrote.

"Congratulations to [Yair] Lapid, [Naftali] Bennett, and [Gideon] Sa'ar, the leaders of the change coalition, for the completion of this important stage on the way to putting the country back on its tracks," he tweeted.

יישר כח ללפיד, בנט ושאר ראשי קואליציית השינוי, על השלמת השלב החשוב בדרך להחזרת המדינה למסילה. — משה 'בּוֹגִי' יעלון (@bogie_yaalon) June 2, 2021



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to respond to the news. However, right-wing Oztma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir and Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich criticized the formation of the new coalition, which could oust long-time Netanyahu. "So the Arabs of Israel collaborated with Hamas, revolted and carried out programs against Jews backed by their political leadership, and will now receive reinforcement and an irresponsible chain of rewards that will encourage them to continue in the same way," Smotrich tweeted on Wednesday night, referencing the support given to the new coaliton by Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas. "The blood of Jews that will God forbid be shed as a result will be on the hands of whoever will vote for this government," he added. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to respond to the news.However, right-wing Oztma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir and Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich criticized the formation of the new coalition, which could oust long-time Netanyahu."So the Arabs of Israel collaborated with Hamas, revolted and carried out programs against Jews backed by their political leadership, and will now receive reinforcement and an irresponsible chain of rewards that will encourage them to continue in the same way," Smotrich tweeted on Wednesday night, referencing the support given to the new coaliton by Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas."The blood of Jews that will God forbid be shed as a result will be on the hands of whoever will vote for this government," he added.



אז ערביי ישראל שיתפו פעולה עם חמאס, התקוממו וביצעו פוגרומים ביהודים בגיבוי ההנהגה הפוליטית שלהם, ויקבלו עכשיו חיזוק ושרשרת פרסים חסרת אחריות שתתמרץ אותם להמשיך בדיוק באותה הדרך. הדם של היהודים שישפך בשל כך חלילה בעתיד יהיה על הידיים של על מי שיצביע בעד הממשלה הזו. https://t.co/ILKcOkhr0e June 2, 2021





Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) also expressed his disappointment, as he tweeted, "The Left celebrates, but this is a very sad day for the State of Israel."

He called out Yamina head Bennett, New Hope leader Sa'ar and Yamina No. 2 Ayelet Shaked, saying they should be embarrassed for agreeing to join the change bloc.



השמאל חוגג אבל זה יום עצוב מאוד למדינת ישראל.

בנט, סער ושקד צריכים להתבייש. — Miki Zohar מיקי זוהר (@zoharm7) June 2, 2021