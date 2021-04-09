The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Former Secretary of State Pompeo to join Fox News Media

By REUTERS  
APRIL 9, 2021 07:59
Secretary Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem
Secretary Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join Fox News Media as a contributor, the news network controlled by media baron Rupert Murdoch said on Thursday.
Pompeo is the latest former Trump administration official to join the network. Other notable names include former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
Pompeo will offer his analysis across all Fox News platforms, including its business network, the company said. He will make his first appearance on Friday's FOX & Friends.


Tags United States Fox News Mike Pompeo
