Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen freed after 3-year confinement

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 19:04
Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for former US President Donald Trump, walked out of federal court a free man on Monday at the end of his three-year sentence for campaign finance violations and other crimes.
Cohen, 55, told reporters outside the US District Court in Manhattan that he remained under supervised release for three years and intended to work with law enforcement to "ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and no one is ever believed to be above the law."
No injuries reported in fire in Manhattan building under construction
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 06:31 PM
Militants kill at least 12 in eastern Congo attack
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 05:11 PM
Wife of Old City shooter arrested at Jordanian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 05:03 PM
'Cinderella' thieves caught by police after robber left a shoe behind
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
11/22/2021 04:57 PM
Bank of Israel keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.1% as inflation eases
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 04:39 PM
Murder of real estate firm-owner Eldad Perry solved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 04:09 PM
Pfizer's vaccine shows long-term efficacy in trial in adolescents
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 02:00 PM
First COVID vaccine doses donated by EU begin arriving in Africa
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 01:30 PM
Ze'evi Katzenelbogen, injured in terror attack, released from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 12:46 PM
Gov't seeking information to establish a vaccine factory in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 12:25 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 452 new cases, 131 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 10:11 AM
Meron commission to issue recommendation for next Lag Ba'Omer today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 09:59 AM
Russia starts patrols close to US-controlled zone in Syria's east
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 09:43 AM
Saudi coalition says 'imminent threat' to maritime traffic in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 08:29 AM
US State Department condemns Jerusalem terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 05:53 AM
