Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen freed after 3-year confinement

Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for former US President Donald Trump, walked out of federal court a free man on Monday at the end of his three-year sentence for campaign finance violations and other crimes.

Cohen, 55, told reporters outside the US District Court in Manhattan that he remained under supervised release for three years and intended to work with law enforcement to "ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and no one is ever believed to be above the law."