The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Former US President Obama condemns violence at protests

By REUTERS  
JUNE 1, 2020 23:59
Former US President Barack Obama on Monday condemned the use of violence at nationwide protests over racial inequities and excessive police force, while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking change.
The vast majority of protesters have been peaceful, but a "small minority" were putting people at risk and harming the very communities the protests are intended to help, Obama wrote in an online essay posted on Medium.
Obama, a Democrat who served two terms as president prior to Republican Donald Trump's administration, said the violence was "compounding the destruction of neighborhoods that are often already short on services and investment and detracting from the larger cause."
The United States has been rocked by six straight nights of tumult over the death last week of a black man in Minneapolis, George Floyd, after a white police officer pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck.
Obama's latest remarks came three days after his first comments on the Floyd case, which called for justice but did not mention the violent nature of some protests. His shift in tone on Monday came as some protesters have set fires, smashed windows and looted stores, forcing mayors in large cities to impose nighttime curfews.
On Sunday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who served as Obama's vice president and will face Trump in the Nov. 3 election, also called for an end to the violence.
"Protesting such brutality is right and necessary," Biden said in a statement. "But burning down communities and needless destruction is not."
Obama, who remains perhaps the most popular figure in the Democratic Party, endorsed Biden for president in April and has said he will campaign for him in the months ahead.
Largely avoiding politics since he left office in 2017, Obama recently has been critical of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
As the first black U.S. president, Obama dealt with civil unrest in cities such as Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, where there were widespread, sometimes violent, protests over the deaths of young black men at the hands of the police.
In both cases, Obama was critical of the violence, saying they hindered efforts to curb police misconduct. In 2015, during the Baltimore protests, he blasted "the criminals and thugs who tore up the place."
Obama's Justice Department launched probes into police departments in those cities and others such as Chicago in an effort to bring about internal reforms, a practice the Trump administration has employed much less frequently.
In his Medium essay, Obama urged protesters not to be cynical about politics, arguing that electing new leaders on the national and local levels would bring about change.
"Eventually, aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and institutional practices — and in a democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who are responsive to our demands," he said.
Medical examiner declares George Floyd death homicide -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 01:21 AM
Pompeo says US considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 12:44 AM
New York City institutes curfew, Governor Cuomo calls for police reforms
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 12:30 AM
Controversial Norwegian Law advances in plenum
Chinese envoy to UK says Beijing is not suppressing Hong Kong activists
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 11:32 PM
US judge defends handling of case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 11:21 PM
Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation, claims homicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 10:51 PM
Egypt reports first decline in new coronavirus cases for a week
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 10:46 PM
Employee at Prime Minister's Office tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: 2,006 active cases in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 08:30 PM
WHO will decide on its hyrdroxychloroquine trial suspension in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 07:20 PM
Italy records 60 new coronavirus deaths, 178 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 07:18 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu discusses annexation with Jared Kushner on the phone
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 07:06 PM
Spain reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 71 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 06:33 PM
Chile surpasses 100,000 cases of coronavirus - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 06:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by