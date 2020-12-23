The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Four cases of new COVID-19 mutation found in Israel, Health Ministry says

"Until a few minutes ago, we were optimistic," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 18:26
The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Four cases of the new coronavirus mutation recently found in the United Kingdom were discovered in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
"In the last two days we have been making a concerted effort to check that the mutation from the UK has not infiltrated [Israel]," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said. "Until a few minutes ago, we were optimistic. But now we are less optimistic. This information came in a few minutes ago from our labs."
According to the ministry, three of the four cases of the mutation were found in passengers who returned from England in recent days and are being isolated at coronavirus hotels. Another case, which seems to have originated in Israel, is under investigation.
"The Health Ministry is monitoring each case and will update the public accordingly," a statement read. 
In response to learning about the four cases of the mutation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video in which he praised the country's efforts to close the skies from Britain and then the rest of the world.
"Obviously we took the right steps when we forced Israelis to go into isolation in hotels, and obviously we took the right steps when it came to locating people in England and other infected countries," he said. "Both the assessments of the companies that provide us with the vaccines, are that these vaccines, with high probability but not absolute, also treat the mutation.
"We will know this in a few days, we have no confidence that it will be so."
He added that this new information only "reinforces what we are currently discussing - that is, to very quickly promote our vaccination campaign, which is currently one of the fastest in the world in relation to the population, and at the same time limit the spread of the disease, both of the previous virus and of the mutation. Both things need to be done in parallel - both a very fast vaccination operation and restrictions. If we do that, we will be the first country in the world to emerge from the virus."
The mutation of the virus that has been identified in England, as well as South Africa and Denmark, believed to be 70% more infectious than the previous strain, is another worry. 
Prof. Jonathan Halevy, director-general of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, said on 103FM Wednesday morning that he would be surprised if the mutation didn't turn out to be responsible for Israel's third wave.
"Except for the rise in cases, greater severity has not been detected in the variant strain," he said.  
He, like the prime minister, expressed his faith in the current vaccine's effectiveness against the strain, but also said that, "I don't think we'll be able to evade a full lockdown, unless numbers flatten out drastically in the next few days."


