France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout, 2 arrested - WATCH

The French president reached out his hand to greet one man, in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask.The man could be heard shouting out "Down with Macronia" ("A Bas La Macronie") and then he delivered a slap to Macron's face.Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man in the green T-shirt, while another ushered Macron away. But Macron remained in the vicinity of the crowd for a few more seconds, and appeared to be talking to someone on the other side of the barriers.The presidential administration said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but declined further comment.The identify of the man who slapped Macron, and his motives, were unclear. While slapping the president, he could be heard shouting "Montjoie Saint Denis," which was the battle cry of the French armies when the country was still a monarchy.