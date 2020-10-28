French govt: Turkey's attacks on Charlie Hebdo were 'hateful'

Recent attacks from Turkish officials on French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, which had published a caricature of Turkish Tayyip Erdogan, were "hateful," French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

The cartoon on the cover of Charlie Hebdo showed Erdogan sitting in a white T-shirt and underpants, holding a canned drink along with a woman wearing an Islamic hijab. Turkish officials described it as a "disgusting effort."

France and Turkey have been at loggerheads over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, after a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a lesson on freedom of speech was beheaded in France this month. Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet as blasphemy.