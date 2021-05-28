French policewoman badly wounded in attack in western France

An assailant stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in western France , a police source said on Friday.

The attacker was on the run, the police source said, and a search operation was under way.

"Avoid the area and respect police guidance," the national gendarmes force said on Twitter.

The assailant initially fled in a car before a crash forced him to continue his escape on foot, the police source said.

According to BFM TV, some 50 GIGN soldiers took off from the Satory base and will join the elite gendarmes and the 15 GIGN soldiers from the Nantes branch already there, bringing the number of GIGN soldiers mobilized to 65. Schools in the area were under police protection, the source added.

The attacker stole the officer's weapon, the police source and BFM TV reported.