Gantz discusses Israel-EU relations, Iran with EU Foreign Minister Borell

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke to EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell on Thursday morning. The two talked about the friendship between Israel and Europe and the desire to deepen and strengthen Israeli-EU relations.Gantz told Borrell that he was committed to promoting the peace process, stressing to him that the State of Israel would act in the political arena while maintaining an open dialogue with the European community and regional partners. Gantz also stated that he would do everything necessary to keep Israel safe.The conversation also discussed the importance of the EU's activities in curbing Iran's dangerous nuclear armament, and Gantz asked Borell that the EU should promote a firm policy and work to continue the embargo on arms supply to the Iranian regime.At the end of the conversation, Gantz pointed out to him that Israel and the EU have common interests and values ​​and that they will work together to advance the various issues at stake.