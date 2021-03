"That is why Bibi is willing to put a Kahanist like Ben-Gvir [in the Knesset] or to bring back Ohana to reign terror on the justice system," said Gantz, who urged Israelis to go vote.

Blue and White head Benny Gantz said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the reason that Israel has gone to elections for the fourth time in two years and that if he forms a coalition, the State Attorney will be ousted and his trial will be cancelled.