Taking place in the Defense Ministry offices at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, the meeting will include several IDF generals and former Mossad head Tamir Pardo.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will meet on Friday morning with Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) Chairman Dr. Eliad Shraga, as well as members of the MQG's security forum, in order to discuss establishing a commission of inquiry in to the submarine affair.