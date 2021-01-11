The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz to Netanyahu: Refusing to vaccinate prisoners who are 60+ is illegal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 11, 2021 15:54
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately vaccinate prisoners who are aged 60 and over.
On Monday, Gantz, in a letter to Netanyahu, wrote, "It is abhorrent that the Public Security Minister [Amir Ohana (Likud)] is ignoring Health Ministry guidelines. He is hurting the Israeli public in the process."These regulations are current, and are in accordance with the Health Ministry and the Attorney General's instructions to allow prisoners in this age group to get vaccinated.
"What is even worse," Gantz continued, "is that the minister is making decisions that are punishing these individuals, endangering their lives.
"This is not only illegal, it also jeopardizes our national fight against this disease," Gantz concluded.
