Gaza border crossing opened to humanitarian aid beginning Tuesday

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, with the approval of the political echelon, announced on Monday evening that Israel has decided to allow the partial reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow humanitarian equipment only into the Gaza Strip.This includes: medical equipment, food, medicine, and fuels for the private sector.Kerem Shalom will however, will remain closed for export until further notice.

In addition, it was decided to allow the transfer of patients for life-saving treatments, employees of international organizations and foreign journalists through the Erez crossing starting Tuesday.

It was also decided to open the fishing area to 6 nautical miles, starting tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.