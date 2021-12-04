German police find five dead from shooting and stabbing

German police found two adults and three children shot or stabbed to death in a family home in a town south of Berlin, they said on Saturday.

They were called to the house in a suburb of the town of Koenigs Wusterhausen after being alerted by witnesses who had seen lifeless bodies in the house, according to a statement from police and prosecutors.

They found two adults, both 40, and children aged four, eight and 10, dead from gunshot and stab wounds. Police said they had opened a murder investigation but gave no further details.

German media reported that all five had been in quarantine due to COVID-19.