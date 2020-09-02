The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Germany has evidence Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 17:12
  A comatose critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin being treated in a Berlin hospital was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Toxology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory produced "unequivocal evidence" that the Russian opposition critic was poisoned with Novichok, Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement.
Police arrest 75-year-old over possession of weapons, military equipment
IDF spokesperson Hadi Zilberman enters quarantine
Belarusian opposition council member leaves for Poland amid crackdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 03:00 PM
Al-Sisi to Netanyahu: Egypt supports any steps to bring peace to region
Gantz signs orders to seize millions of shekels of Hamas funds, property
Beijing rejects US report on Chinese warheads
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 02:08 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,183 new cases, death toll rises to 963
Gantz: Terrorists' bodies should not be returned
100 yeshiva students infected with coronavirus in northern Israel
Lab workers resume negotiations with Finance Ministry amid strike
No sign North Korea reprocessed plutonium, still enriching uranium
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 01:45 PM
Israeli tourists try, fail to travel to Greece in yachts
Trial of suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 11:30 AM
Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus found in Tel Aviv area
83 new coronavirus cases reported in Gaza Strip
