Germany has evidence Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 17:12
A comatose critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin being treated in a Berlin hospital was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Toxology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory produced "unequivocal evidence" that the Russian opposition critic was poisoned with Novichok, Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement.
