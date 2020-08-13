The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Germany is optimistic they will have a vaccine in coming months

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 13, 2020 09:42
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Thursday told ZDF television that he expected there would be a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months and definitely next year.
"I'm optimistic that in the next months, and certainly in the next year, there can be a vaccine," Spahn said.He declined to give a specific month and said it was not yet possible to say how often people would need to be vaccinated or how long-lasting the immunity it conferred would be.
He added: "But one thing we can say is that thanks to us all working together - researchers, scientists, the public - we will probably have a vaccine faster than ever before in the history of humanity."
Spahn also notified ZDF TV that Germany was seeing a lot of new infections among young people.


Tags germany Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
