Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of late Jeffrey Epstein, arrested in US

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced charges against Maxwell in a news release "for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein ."

Some of Epstein’s alleged victims have said Maxwell lured them into his circle, where they were sexually abused by him and powerful friends. Maxwell, 58, has kept a low profile since the death of Epstein, a financier who was accused of raping and trafficking underage girls over nearly two decades.Some of Epstein’s alleged victims have said Maxwell lured them into his circle, where they were sexually abused by him and powerful friends.

Maxwell was arrested around 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) on Thursday in Bradford, New Hampshire, and on charges that remain under seal, said FBI spokeswoman Adrienne Senatore.

Maxwell was due to appear in federal court on Thursday, sources told Reuters.

Maxwell was an ex-girlfriend of Epstein who became a longtime member of his inner circle. In a 2003 Vanity Fair article, Epstein was quoted as saying Maxwell was his “best friend.”