BREAKING NEWS

Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail

By REUTERS  
MARCH 22, 2021 23:48
NEW YORK - A US judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed.
US District Judge Alison Nathan said none of Maxwell's new arguments and proposals changed her earlier conclusion that Maxwell posed a risk of flight, and that no conditions could reasonable ensure she would appear in court.
Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment saying she helped the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997, and lied about her role.
She is being held in a jail in Brooklyn, New York.
Brazil records 49,293 new coronavirus cases, 1,383 deaths -health ministr
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2021 12:21 AM
Greece will open to Israeli tourists starting tomorrow
Attempted murder results in an immediate religious divorce
Israel Elections: A third of IDF Soldiers have voted
EU slaps sanctions on Eritrea over human rights abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 06:54 PM
China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 06:43 PM
US sanctions two Xinjiang-linked Chinese officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 06:26 PM
Health Ministry estimates Taba crossing to reopen next week
No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 05:26 PM
Russia: clinical trials for one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine are complete
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 03:14 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 669 new cases, 1.5% of tests return positive
Coronavirus: India records highest daily death toll since January
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 06:24 AM
West Bank to be put under lockdown during elections, Passover - IDF
Canadian Michael Korvig charged by China with spying in closed-door trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 03:58 AM
Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 02:21 AM
