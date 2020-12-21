Gideon Sa'ar blasts Netanyahu-Gantz budget deal

Sources close to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said he was in favor of postponing the deadline to allow a final effort to resolve disputes with Likud and enable a functioning government with the current Knesset. But fellow Blue and White ministers Avi Nissenkorn and Gabi Ashkenazi were reported to be far more skeptical.

Blue and White MKs Asaf Zamir, Ram Shefa and Miki Haimovitch are expected to oppose the deal as well, according to KAN news.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.