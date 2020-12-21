Gideon Sa'ar blasts Netanyahu-Gantz budget deal

Prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar lashed out at the deal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz reached on Sunday to delay the deadline to pass the state budget and prevent early elections.
The extension bill will now give both parties two more weeks to resolve their differences on the budget, and if not passed by January 5, early elections will be held on March 23, the fourth time in two years.
"The government was formed more than seven months ago, and they still have not gotten around to bringing the budget for a vote," Sa'ar said. "Now they want to pass a budget within a week. There has never been a government that did more to shame the Knesset, mock the citizens and harm our democracy than the current one. Israeli citizens deserve to have a government that puts the good of its citizens first."
Blue and White MKs Asaf Zamir, Ram Shefa and Miki Haimovitch are expected to oppose the deal as well, according to KAN news.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
Sources close to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said he was in favor of postponing the deadline to allow a final effort to resolve disputes with Likud and enable a functioning government with the current Knesset. But fellow Blue and White ministers Avi Nissenkorn and Gabi Ashkenazi were reported to be far more skeptical.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}