Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev published on Friday morning the list of officials on the government commission of inquiry slated to investigate the Gilboa prison escape.

The committee will be headed by former military advocate-general Dr. Menachem Finkelstein, Prof. Efrat Shaham and Shin Bet cyber division founder Arik “Harris” Barbing.

The news of Finkelstein's appointment had already been publicized, while the others were announced by Bar Lev on Friday morning.