Israel's government approved on Sunday afternoon the proposal of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to appoint Warden Katy Perry as the Commissioner of Prisons, raising her to the rank of Senior Warden.

The appointment will be valid for three years from the date of the government's decision, Sunday, January 24, 2021.

The government may, in special circumstances, extend this term of office for an additional period not exceeding one year.