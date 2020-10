On Tuesday, the government approved the extension of regulations prohibiting demonstrations and, due to the fact that the Constitutional, Law and Justice Committee did not have time to convene and approve them as required, on Wednesday night the government implemented a special section in the law which authorizes it to extend the regulations without approval of the Committee.

Only a quarter of an hour before the emergency lockdown guidelines - which heavily restricted Israelis' right to protest far from their homes - were set to expire, Israel's government reapproved the controversial law, put forth by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, late on Wednesday night, to continue to apply until October 13.