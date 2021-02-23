Gov't approves NIS 45 m. for coastal tar spill clean up

The government approved on Tuesday the allocation of NIS 45 million proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel for the treatment of the coastal tar spill."This is a huge ecological disaster, with a thousand tons of oil and tar piling up on our shores," Netanyahu said in a statement. "We must act quickly before it seeps into the ground, especially in the rocky areas where it will damage and stay with us for many years. This is why we are acting quickly and the plan as been approved. The budget assistance will help save our beaches. We will protect our beaches and we will protect our environment, " Netanyahu added.