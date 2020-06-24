Gov't approves use of Shin Bet tracking in fight against coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 24, 2020 15:23
The government unanimously approved to bring to the Knesset a bill to allow for Shin Bet tracking of coronavirus patients to help stop the infection chain.The government is asking that the technology be available if the need arises.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com