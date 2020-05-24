Gov't to cut down on phone surveillance of coronavirus patients

The government is expected to vote on Sunday to reduce tracking phones of coronavirus patients for the next three weeks, the Hebrew website Walla reported.The reduced tracking will be in effect until the Knesset passes a formal law around it, in accordance with the High Court of Justice's decision.According to the proposal on the table, the Shin Bet will only be allowed to monitor people's phones in special cases in which the people who came into close contact with the patients cannot be reached in other ways.