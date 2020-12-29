The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
GPS glitches overwhelm phones in Tehran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 23:47
Iran confirmed that there have been GPS glitches recently in Tehran. Social media users have reported that the location displayed on their phone is significantly far from where they are actually located.
First known US case of infectious coronavirus variant found in Colorado
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 12:23 AM
88-year-old with preexisting conditions dies after coronavirus vaccine
Israel offers immediate assistance to Croatia after quake caused damage
Russia opens new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 09:26 PM
US Senate to address Trump's request on stimulus checks - McConnell
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 07:30 PM
Sheffi Paz, 2 more indicted for breaking into asylum seeker kindergarten
American Airlines restarts US commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 06:14 PM
Iran to resume gas flows to Iraq after agreement reached on unpaid bills
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 06:11 PM
UAE reports 'limited number' of cases of new coronavirus variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 05:38 PM
MK Yael Ron Ben-Moshe swears in taking Shelah's place
Schools to open for K through 4 including in red and orange cities
Coronavirus in the IDF: 552 soldiers infected, 6,670 in quarantine
11 students and 2 teachers infected with coronavirus at Rehovot school
Two indicted for racially motivated crime against Arabs
14 Hebrew University students and faculty test positive for coronavirus
