Gun smugglers found with 20-year-old stolen weapon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2020 18:41
Border crossing officials on Sunday prevented two people from smuggling a gun into Israel from the West Bank at a border crossing in the south Hebron hills, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The two attempted smugglers were residents of Kassifa, aged 18 and 21, who came from the Palestinian Authority-administered West Bank. An inspection of their vehicle found a Smith & Wesson pistol that had been stolen from the home of an Israeli citizen in 2000.Both suspects were taken in for questioning.
This is the third such weapon seizure to happen in the last three days. Last weekend, Defense Ministry inspectors stopped two attempts at smuggling weapons. The first attempt saw them prevent 10,000 rounds of 5.56 mm rifle ammunition, with the second attempt seeing them prevent the smuggling of 300 rounds of rifle ammunition.
