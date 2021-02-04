Joint Arab List breaks up, leaving Mansour Abbas out

The Hadash, Balad and Ta'al parties – all of which were a part of the Joint List in the last election – agreed to run jointly in the upcoming elections.The agreement was signed overnight Wednesday at the list's headquarters in Shefar'am, a party spokesperson reported on Thursday.
A week beforehand, Ra'am (the United Arab List) decided to leave the Joint List after the other parties refused two ultimatums to vote together against LGBTQ issues, and to have greater freedom to vote with the Right.Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas has been an advocate for pursuing alliances with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and parties on the right, in an effort to better serve his Arab constituency. Ra'am is a Muslim party that is made up of the southern branch of the Islamic Movement.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}