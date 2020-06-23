The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hadassah chief Zeev Rotstein hospitalized for another stroke

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 23, 2020 10:14
Prof. Zeev Rotstein, the head of Hadassah Medical Center, had a stroke and was hospitalized, reports Channel 13. 
Rotstein suffered from another minor stroke earlier this month, and was hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer.
Hong Kong records sixth coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 09:41 AM
School in Ramat Gan closed after student diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/23/2020 09:41 AM
North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 09:33 AM
One dead in shooting in Arab city in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/23/2020 09:00 AM
Bus drivers blocking access to government quarters in Tel Aviv protest
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/23/2020 08:48 AM
Japan says US hasn't requested more money to host American troops
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 08:30 AM
Chinese firm to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 08:04 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 503 to 190,862, RKI says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 06:39 AM
North Korea reinstalling border loudspeakers, defectors send leaflets
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 06:11 AM
Trump says 'China trade deal is fully intact'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 06:09 AM
Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 05:08 AM
China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 13 in Beijing
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 05:05 AM
Beijing reports 13 new COVID-19 cases for June 22 vs 9 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 04:03 AM
Mexico's confirms 4,577 new coronavirus infections and 759 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 03:57 AM
Coronavirus patient was on Temple Mount for 9 hours at Friday prayers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 09:19 PM
