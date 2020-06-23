Hadassah chief Zeev Rotstein hospitalized for another stroke
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 23, 2020 10:14
Prof. Zeev Rotstein, the head of Hadassah Medical Center, had a stroke and was hospitalized, reports Channel 13. Rotstein suffered from another minor stroke earlier this month, and was hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer.
