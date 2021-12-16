The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Haim Walder, author accused of rape, summoned to Safed rabbinic court

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 17:53
Ultra-Orthodox author and therapist Haim Walder was summoned Thursday to appear before the beit din of Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu after his alleged victims appeared before the court to testify about the alleged sexual abuse they suffered at his hands, Haaretz reported.
Walder, author of the widely popular Kids Speak series of books, has been accused of raping minors.
It is unclear yet if Walder will agree to appear before the court.
Palestinians detect first cases of Omicron variant
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 06:24 PM
EU states can use Pfizer's anti-COVID pill - regulator
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 06:14 PM
US hits more Chinese companies over ties to alleged human rights abuses
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:58 PM
Missionaries kidnapped in October by Haitian gang released
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:41 PM
Melania Trump launches new NFT venture
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:19 PM
Rights groups report wave of abuses against Tigrayans in Ethiopia
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 04:28 PM
Man indicted for driving Damascus Gate stabber to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 04:19 PM
Lebanon's central bank offers dollars amid deep financial crisis
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 04:10 PM
Detention of 14-year-old Sheikh Jarrah stabber extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 03:30 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 64 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 02:12 PM
Russia floats idea of rapid security talks, new Biden-Putin call
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 01:22 PM
US ambassador meets with Ra'am head Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 12:53 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 741 new cases, 80 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 09:36 AM
Strong typhoon approaches Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:27 AM
Nine killed in private jet crash in Dominican Republic
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 03:22 AM
