Hamas: Dead and missing militants after IDF strike on target in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2021 12:32
The Hamas terrorist group announced that they had dead and missing personnel from their Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades after the IDF hit a target in the Gaza Strip where they were operating.
Iran registers candidates for presidential polls
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2021 01:03 PM
Gantz approves call up of 5,000 reserve soldiers amid Gaza tensions
Iran gov't spokesman: Iran cannot remain silent in face of Israeli crimes
Coronavirus in Israel: 53 new cases, 0.1% of tests return positive
Stabbing reported at mental health institution in Ashdod
Over 40 fires caused by terrorists in West Bank overnight
White House assesses impact of Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2021 06:17 AM
NASA spacecraft starts trip back after collecting asteroid samples
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2021 06:01 AM
American Airlines adds fuel stops to 2 flights after pipeline outage
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2021 04:26 AM
California governor declares drought emergency in 41 counties
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2021 03:58 AM
Taiwan fights to attend WHO meeting, but China says no
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2021 02:57 AM
Non-hospitalized COVID patients have low risk of long-term effects
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2021 01:55 AM
US State Department eases travel advisories for UK, Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2021 11:57 PM
Sixteen arrested during riots in Ramle-Lod
Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi boat attack south of Red Sea - state T
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2021 10:46 PM
