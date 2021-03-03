The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Haredi rioters assault Turkish news team in Mea She'arim

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 3, 2021 14:07
Police forces were dispatched Wednesday to the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) neighborhood of Mea She'arim in Jerusalem, after rioters assaulted a Turkish news team, police reported. 
The report noted that rioters caused damage to the team's vehicle, including breaking its windows and throwing bags of excrement inside. 
Police officers rescued the distressed individuals, while others began scanning he area for the culprits. 
