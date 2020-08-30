Finance Ministry budget chief quits, furious with Katz's behavior

Head of the Finance Ministry’s Budget Department Shaul Meridor resigned on Sunday evening, claiming performing his duties became “impossible” under Finance Minister Israel Katz. "To my regret, you don't allow me and other public servants in other wings of the ministry to do what we know how to do," he wrote to Katz. He added that under the minister, decisions are taken under the "influence of narrow interests [groups], without reasons... the message to the business sector, citizens of this country and to the world is that all principles are broken. All limits and boundaries, as well as [moral] values [are] crushed under foot. "I have never seen such behavior," he wrote. "I can no longer be a part of the system and offer legitimacy to a series of wrong decisions," he wrote, warning that the people of Israel will pay “heavily” for these alleged wrong decisions "for years to come." Meridor further blamed Katz of "creating fictional [data] sources to offer extra budgets," and operating outside his own ministry's decision-making process.President Reuven Rivlin expressed his "deep regret" over the resignation and said he is deeply worried because of the "harsh step [Meridor] took and what it means." He called Meridor "a first rate professional and one of the most devoted public servants I had the privilege to work with in the last few years." Rivlin said that "now more than ever, Israel needs a professional and powerful public service branch." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Meridor knew "how to see the people via the numbers and knew how to work with numbers for the benefit of [Israel's] citizens."He called his "departure" a sad event and said he is "positive [Meridor] will benefit the nation's economy greatly."Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said that the resignation is "not a road sign warning of danger but a real-time alarm." The opposition leader said that "Israel's economy became a disaster zone" and compared the way things are being run to the Yom Kippur War, referring to the IDF and government leadership at the time being sure no Arab country will try to attack Israel after the Six Day War, resulting in their ignoring early signs of battle.Katz called the resignation "a proper and clear step," claiming that Meridor "began to operate in a blunt and public manner against the government policy" because of alleged "narrow political considerations." The finance minister claimed that he had "given a lot of support to the professional officials in the Finance [Ministry]" including Meridor. He intends to "soon propose a worthy and professional replacement" for Meridor's position. Likud MK Shlomo Karhi took to Twitter and said that not only does he "congratulate" Meridor for his resignation, he hopes "several others will follow in his footsteps." The news arrives after a long and difficult relationship between Katz and Meridor during which the minister screamed at him to “be quiet or I’ll have you removed" during a work meeting in early August.Katz was responding to a briefing by the ministry’s legal adviser about how, according to the procedures of the ministry, the trained economists in the service calculate the cost of the various items the elected government wants to budget. Meridor said that his team “will explain to the minister the precise nature of the calculation later,” which led to the outburst. Meridor objected to the Check for Every Citizen plan championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz, stating that “this [plan] will turn us into Venezuela.”He was slammed for “sabotaging” the government’s work by Likud activists on social media. Another indication of the gap between Katz and Meridor could be seen during Knesset discussions when Katz sat at one end of the table and members of his own ministry, who usually sat with him to offer data and help, sat at the opposite end. “I will not have a budget within a budget,” Katz said at the time, KAN News reported, using an expression similar to the one used by Netanyahu, referring to “A government within the government.”