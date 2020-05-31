Health Minister Edelstein presents new coronavirus testing policy

Newly-appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein gave a briefing on Sunday, presenting changes to Israel's testing policy.Edelstein claimed that Those who need to be tested will be tested and that the isolation policy will not be altered and anyone who had been in contact with a coronavirus patient will have to enter self-isolation.Furthermore, Edelstein said that people will be tested even if they are not showing symptoms in any case where they have been in the same school as a coronavirus patient, lives in the same facility as one, if the doctor recommends it, anyone who works in the Health Ministry facilities (including senior housing facilities), anyone showing symptoms, anyone who had been next to a patient for over 15 minutes and anyone who checks into a hospital.