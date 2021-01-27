Health Ministry rep.: Brazilian COVID variant may be resistant to vaccine

"We are troubled by the South African and Brazilian variants. With the Brazilian strain there is a concern that it is resistant to the vaccine and we do not yet have a final result regarding this," said Singer. "Portugal is exceptional in Europe because of its strong ties with Brazil, trade and tourism ties. It has been suffering from an acute outbreak of the virus from early January that matches up with the variant."

"Portugal has not yet identified the Brazilian variety but its screening capabilities are limited," added Singer. "Since the beginning of January, 150 from Portugal have entered Israel, and two of them are positive, as it is not clear which strain it is."

Deputy Director of the Department of Epidemiology at the Health Ministry, Dr. Roy Singer, expressed concerns that the Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus may be resistant to the vaccine during a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Wednesday.